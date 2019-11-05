Brad Paisley joins star-studded 2019 St. Jude Thanks and Giving national campaign

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley is the latest in an impressive lineup of celebrities to join St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

Throughout the holiday season, Brad and other stars will appear in a series of television and digital ads, encouraging viewers to support St. Jude as they shop.

“The country music community has always rallied around the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and this holiday season I hope you’ll join us in helping these incredible families during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” says Brad, according to a St. Jude statement.

The country star will join actors Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara, former football pro Michael Strahan, musician/actor Luis Fonsi and many more in support of St. Jude’s mission. The participating stars will be featured in commercials running through the end of 2019, and a St. Jude Thanks and Giving movie trailer will also be shown in theaters and via in-flight video promotion on American Airlines.

St. Jude’s annual Thanks and Giving campaign was created in 2004 by Marlo, Terre and Tony Thomas, who are the children of St. Jude founder, the late entertainer Danny Thomas. Each year, the campaign focuses on a holiday-centric effort to raise funds and awareness in support of St. Jude’s mission of fighting childhood cancer.

