96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brad Paisley launches Toy Store for families in need

December 13, 2023 3:15PM CST
Share
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brad Paisley is giving back this holiday season with his newly launched Toy Store.

The Toy Store, which is part of Brad and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley‘s free referral-based grocery store, The Store, recently collected over 1,000 toys with the aid of the Nashville community, sponsors and corporations. Staff and volunteers of the First Responders Children’s Foundation donated an additional 1,000 toys.

“The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something your child wanted versus just something to sort of get you through the holidays, that’s such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn’t think they were going to be able to do that,” Brad tells The Associated Press.

“People come on hard times and we want this to be a safe, welcoming place for everybody, whether you’re volunteering or whether you’re needing the services,” adds Kimberly. “It’s just a community and we’re all in it together.”

For more information, visit thestore.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Brad Paisley launches Toy Store for families in need appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Hotel KeyOld Dominion
6:56pm
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen
6:53pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
6:50pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
6:42pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Charting Yacht Rock's Seas with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew
2

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night
3

Flags in Lubbock to be Lowered to Half-Staff Monday in Honor of Matt Dawson
4

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
5

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame