      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley plans a seven-stop European tour for July 2022

Nov 17, 2021 @ 2:30pm

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Brad Paisley will head across the pond next summer for a seven-date European run that kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland.

The overseas trip will also take him to cities in the Netherlands, Norway, Germany and more. “Kiss Somebody” hit-maker Morgan Evans, who recently released his new EP The Country and the Coast Side A, will join Brad as an opening act.

A couple months after the tour, Brad will share the stage with Morgan once again — and Kane Brown, too — during a stop in Australia as part of CMC Rocks Fest. That performance will take place in September.

Brad also serves as duet partner on Jimmie Allen’s latest country radio single, “Freedom Was a Highway.” Over the summer, he also shared a new song called “City of Music.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Matthew McConaughey Says He Wont' Vaccinate Kids
Carrie Underwood breaks out her “Stretchy Pants” to binge on holiday fun
Chris Janson, Gary Allan Head to Inn of the Mountain Gods
Russell Dickerson will be “All Yours, All Night” with a headlining tour in 2022
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton to ring in the holidays with 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' performances
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On