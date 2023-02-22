Brad Paisley returns with new music and a new deal

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 22, 2023 11:22AM CST
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association

Brad Paisley‘s hard at work on a new album, with a new track titled “Same Here” set to arrive on Friday. This time though, he’s recording for Universal Music Group, after spending his entire career on Arista. 

His new record deal reunites him with Mike Dungan and Cindy Mabe, the label executives who were with him at the first.

“I ran into Mike at the fishing department at Walmart after having met with several labels and he talked me into signing my first deal with Arista,” Brad recalls. “They assigned this woman named Cindy Mabe to me — we graduated the same day at Belmont. I got to work with her on my first few albums and now I get to work with her at UMG.”

Expect Brad’s full Universal debut to arrive later this year. His most recent album was 2017’s Love and War. He released his debut on Arista, Who Needs Pictures, back in 1999.

