Brad Paisley set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Friday’s World Series game

ABC/Image Group LA In a little less than three weeks, Brad Paisley will host the CMA Awards for the eleventh time with Carrie Underwood on ABC. But before Brad leads the biggest night in country music, he’s got one more high-profile TV appearance to make.

The West Virginia native will sing the national anthem before Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. You can watch for Brad’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, before the Boston Red Sox take on the L.A. Dodgers.

Then on Wednesday, November 14, you can see Brad’s comic stylings as the 52nd CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

