‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special,’ and Carrie, Kelsea, Darius, Tim McGraw, and Jonas Brothers do too

Sep 19, 2019 @ 11:57am

ABCWith Brad Paisley NOT hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood this November — for the first time in more than a decade — it seemed as though we’d missed our chance to see Brad and Carrie together on ABC this year.  Well, think again.

Carrie will be one of the guests on Brad’s first-ever prime time special, coming sometime this season on ABC. You’ll also be able to see Tim McGrawDarius Rucker and his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, Kelsea BalleriniJonas BrothersBachelor host Chris Harrison, and football legend Peyton Manning.

The hour-long outing is titled Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.

“Wait, I thought it was called The Brad Paisley Special,” he jokes. “Who added the Thinks He’s? Oh well, I’m still psyched.”

Recorded at Nashville’s historic War Memorial Auditorium, the special promises plenty of Brad’s trademark sense of humor, surprises, and heartfelt segments shot on location.

Stay tuned to see exactly when Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will air on ABC.

