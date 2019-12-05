      Weather Alert

‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ draws 6.3 million viewers

Dec 5, 2019 @ 10:00am

ABC/Mark LevineIt turns out Brad Paisley is pretty special. 

The country hitmaker raked in 6.3 million viewers Wednesday night with Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, his variety show starring Carrie Underwood, the Jonas BrothersKelsea BalleriniHootie & The Blowfish, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and more. The special was the most-watched show of all ABC’s nighttime programming yesterday. 

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special featured such skits as Carrie and Brad off-roading in a truckKevinand Joe JonasDarius RuckerTim McGraw and others auditioning to be Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, and Brad and The Bachelor host Chris Harrison joining a group of bachelorettes on a pedal tavern in downtown Nashville.

Brad also performed with some of his famous friends during the special, which was recorded at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

