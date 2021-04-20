      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley to headline Nashville's 4th of July concert

Apr 20, 2021 @ 12:30pm

Brad Paisley is performing at Nashville’s 4th of July celebration this year. 

Brad will headline the free show “Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th,” which draws thousands of visitors to downtown Nashville. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp says the event will also feature the largest fireworks display in the city’s history that will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.  

“Nashville, let’s celebrate together on July 4th!” Brad writes on Twitter. More artists joining the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Brad was originally scheduled to headline Nashville’s annual “Let Freedom Sing!” concert in 2020, but the event was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performers include Lady A, Chris Young and Brett Eldredge

