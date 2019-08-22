Brad Paisley’s Free Nashville Grocery Shop Lands State Grant
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Brad Paisley may not take the stage at the CMAs but he is taking the stage to thank the state of Tennessee for a $1.5 million grant for his free grocery store simply called “The Store.”
The grant will assist low-income families with food, nutritional and pharmacy education, health screenings, legal aid clinics, mental health counseling, and music therapy.
The nonprofit grocery store is a part of the Belmont Ministry Center and was founded by Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley in April and is expected to open in early 2020.
What do you think of having a free grocery store for low-income families?