Bradley Cooper: “Terrified” About Performing At The Oscars

“Maybe” was Lady Gaga’s response to the reporters question in this video from last year. He asked if she will perform with cooper at the Oscars. The answer has changed and it is happening.

Bradley Cooper is a few days away from taking the Oscar stage — and he’s a bit nervous.

He’s set to sing the hit “Shallow” with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the February 24th awards show. Bradley tells Extra,

“Yes! It’s terrifying, absolutely. I was like, ‘Why? I must have some sort of death wish.’”

It won’t be the first time he performs “Shallow” live. Bradley recently joined Gaga onstage in Las Vegas for a duet. “It was wonderful,” he said.

“Shallow” will compete for Best Original Song at the Oscars against “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight” from RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Speaking of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, here is my favorite scene. The opening scene. To be honest, I never finished the movie. However, they deserve an Oscar for this scene alone because I really like the song. It seems fair to me. It’s a cover of one of Marty Robbins best songs! This scene funny but makes me smile more than anything. A feel good scene. Plus, the dude is just riding a horse in the middle of nowhere singing to “Dan”. His horse. If you asked me, they could’ve rolled credits and called it quits right after that!!

