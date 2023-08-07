Bradley named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Texas Tech sophomore wide receiver Jerand Bradley was named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Monday morning. The award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding FBS receiver.

Bradley enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 as he was regarded as one of the top freshmen in the country after leading the Red Raiders in every receiving category. Bradley recorded 744 receiving yards on 51 catches and scored seven touchdowns. He became the sixth Red Raider freshman since 1972 to lead the team in receiving yards. He was tabbed as a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic and an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the conference coaches.

Bradley, who is one of 49 recognized on Monday and one of four in the Big 12, is among a list of 47 wide receivers and two tight ends – slot backs and running backs are also eligible for the Biletnikoff Award. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver. This year’s selection committee is made up of college football writers, broadcasters and commentators, eminent receivers, and past award winners. Receivers can be added to the watch list depending on their play on a weekly basis.

About the Biletnikoff Award

The award was created and sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. founded in 1994.

Fred Biletnikoff, the award’s namesake, is a member of the pro and college football hall of fame and was a consensus All-American receiver at Florida State. For more on the Biletnikoff Award, visit biletnikoffaward.com.

-TECH-

Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics