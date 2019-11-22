Brand New Man: Ronnie Dunn releases covers of Tom Petty, George Strait

Steven MartineRonnie Dunn is lending his voice to a pair of classic songs.
The Brooks & Dunn star released two more songs on Friday off his forthcoming covers album, Re-Dunn, sharing his interpretation of Tom Petty‘s iconic “I Won’t Back Down” and one of George Strait‘s biggest hits, “The Cowboy Rides Away.”
Melodically, the country star largely stays true to Tom’s original, adding his signature twang in his vocal delivery. And he’s as natural a fit on “The Cowboy Rides Away” as George himself, capturing the plaintive emotion in his voice alongside the traditional country melody.
Re-Dunn is describes as a “passion project” for Ronnie that finds him covering a variety of rock and country songs that have impacted him throughout his life and career. Leading up to the album’s release on January 10, 2020, Ronnie will release two singles, one rock and one country, every four weeks.
Dunn has previously shared covers of George’s “Amarillo by Morning,” The Hollies‘ “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress),” “That’s The Way Love Goes” by Merle Haggard and more.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.