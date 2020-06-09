Brandi Carlile and Kimberly Williams-Paisley among artists participating in #ShareTheMicNow campaign
ABC/Image Group LABrandi Carlile and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are among the many artists who are taking part in the #ShareTheMicNow campaign to support voices from the black community.
The Hollywood Reporter states that on Wednesday, several white artists, actresses, designers and other public figures will be lending their social media accounts to black women across industries ranging from fashion to politics, allowing them to share their messages to new audiences.
Founded by authors Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle, fashion designer Stacey Bendetand Bozoma Saint John, the CMO of talent agency Endeavor, the campaign has four concrete goals of magnifying black women’s lives and stories, form relationships between black and white women, create a network of trustworthy disruptors and create action to make change.
Brandi and Kimberly, who is Brad Paisley‘s wife, will both welcome a black businesswoman to speak directly to their social media followers tomorrow. Chrissy Metz, who stars as Kate Pearson on This is Us and is a crossover country singer who signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in January, will also participate.
The one-day campaign sees major stars like Gwenyth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Mandy Moore and many others joining forces with the likes of #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, former White House Social Secretary for President Barack Obama Deesha Dyer, racial justice writer and producer Austin Channing Brown and several others to provide space for them to amplify their voices and vision.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.