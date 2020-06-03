Brandi Carlile’s virtual birthday show raises over $100k for equality advocacy groups
ABC/Image Group LABrandi Carlile celebrated her 39th birthday this week by performing her landmark 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, from start to finish, along with her band mates Phil and Tim Hanseroth.
The show livestreamed via Veeps.com, and for a minimum entrance price of $10, viewers could watch the Highwomen band mate and solo Americana act’s full, 75-minute set. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the closest thing to a live show Brandi has been able to provide for fans in months.
During her performance, Brandi called on listeners to donate to the Looking Out Foundation, a justice relief fund founded by the singer and the Hanseroths in 2008. Her fundraising efforts came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis when white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.
The Looking Out Foundation’s fund benefits Black Visions Collective and and Campaign Zero, two advocacy groups for equality. Before her show, Brandi posted a video to social media explaining the function of each organization and why she supports them. According to the Tennesseean, Brandi’s show raised over $100,000, with about 15,000 viewers tuning in.
Brandi, who is gay and a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, also highlighted during her set the fact that June is Pride Month.
The singer will return later this month for another full album performance on Veeps.com. On June 14, she’ll spotlight her 2015 project, The Firewatcher’s Daughter.
By Carena Liptak
