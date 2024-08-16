96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brandon Misuraca Steps Down as Head Coach of the Lubbock Matadors

August 16, 2024 12:05PM CDT
The Lubbock Matadors announce today that Head Coach Brandon Misuraca will be stepping down from his position, effective immediately. Misuraca has decided to take this time to focus on his personal goals and spend more quality time with his family.

“The Lubbock Matadors are grateful for the effort and service of Coach Misuraca in the 2024 season,” said GM Dustin McCorkle. “Brandon was a great asset to the club and lead the Matadors to some big wins in a tough conference. Coach was a great asset to our team on an off the field and we are very appreciative of his time here in Lubbock.” Dustin goes on to say, “As our team continues to evolve, we are committed to a dedicated search for a top tier head coach that understands the values, community engagement and winning culture Lubbock deserves. We are excited to put the Matadors on a world stage in a way that reflects the commitment of our supporters and growing fan base. Our goals remain the same; to win championships and grow the game in west Texas.”

Coach Misuraca expressed his gratitude for the time spent with the Matadors: “I’m very thankful for my time spent with the club. Thank you to the fans, players, front office staff, and the countless others that make this club so special. I look forward to watching the club continuing to grow in the years to come.”

The Lubbock Matadors are currently in the process of identifying a new head coach to lead the team into the next season.

