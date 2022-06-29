      Weather Alert

Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce sign on for Grand Ole Opry’s Music City Grand Prix showcase

Jun 29, 2022 @ 2:15pm

Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce have been announced as the headliners for the Grand Ole Opry showcase that will take place in downtown Nashville during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Billed as the Grand Ole Prix, the event will be held August 7, following the NTT Indycar Series race on the Nissan Stadium Campus. It’ll be the second year the event has taken place in Nashville.

Joining Brantley and Carly on the bill are Midland and up-and-comer Callista Clark.

Tickets to Sunday’s racing festivities include admission to the show, which will kick off at 5:45 p.m. on the ZYN Main Stage. Three-day tickets and premium passes to the Grand Prix are still available, with three-day tickets beginning at $129 for general admission. Reserved grandstand upgrades are also available for purchase.

