Brantley Gilbert embodies Fire & Brimstone on new album

The Valory Music Co.Brantley Gilbert released his new album Fire & Brimstone today.

His fifth studio album finds the singer writing or co-writing all 15 tracks, including his hit duet with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town,” which is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It also features the emotional tunes “Bad Boy” and “Man That Hung the Moon,” the former inspired by his relationship with his wife Amber and the latter about his children, one-year-old son Barrett and one-month-old daughter Braylen.

He also called on a range of collaborators for the project including Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson and Colt Ford on “Welcome to Hazeville,” and Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson on the title track.

“With this record, the goal for me was to let each song just be what it was: uninhibited and unfiltered,” Brantley says. “We just followed the song’s instincts. I like to be able to write, and if it feels like the song is leading a certain way, then let’s go chase it.”

Brantley will embark on his Fire’t Up Tour in January 2020.

