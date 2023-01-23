96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brantley Gilbert keeps rockin’ with Nickelback

January 23, 2023 12:00PM CST
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert will spend much of this summer rockin’ with Nickelback

The “Heaven by Then” hitmaker will open all the non-festival dates on the band’s Get Rollin’ Tour, which takes its name from their latest album. The rockers are known for hits like “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar.” 

The 38-city tour kicks off July 12 in Quebec City, Canada, and runs through August 30 in Belmont Park, New York. Tickets go on sale this Friday. 

This isn’t Brantley’s only foray into the rock world lately. In November and December, he co-headlined a trek with Five Finger Death Punch.

