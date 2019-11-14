Brantley Gilbert reflects on late dog Alley in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

ABC/Image Group LABrantley Gilbert may have a rugged persona, but he has a soft spot for his late dog, Alley.
In People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, the “Bottoms Up” singer shares the story of the night he met Alley, a pitbull mix, who was wandering around in the parking lot of a Georgia bar in which he was performing more than a decade ago. In fact, the singer saved her from a man who was throwing bottles at her.
“After that she ran right up to me in the alley, so that’s what I named her, and she’s been with me ever since,” Brantley says.
He sneaked her into his hotel room after the show, but even though he’d made a bed for her on the floor, he woke up the next day to find her sleeping by his side. The pup then became a part of Brantley’s family with wife Amber, son Barrett and daughter Braylen.
Alley was diagnosed with cancer in October and passed away soon after; Brantley says she was “happy and comfortable” during her final days.
“I do believe all dogs go to heaven and I know our sweet girl is there now,” he remarks.
Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay is also included in the “sexy men and their pets” feature in the special People issue, on stands tomorrow.
John Legend was named as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2019; his fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton earned the title in 2017.
