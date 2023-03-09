96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs

March 9, 2023 9:25AM CST
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert will release a new, deluxe edition of “So Help Me God” on April 21st, that includes five extra songs.   All 15 songs on the deluxe album were co-written by Gilbert, including his current single “Heaven By Then,” which he co-wrote with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.  “We’ve always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording. It’s not necessarily something we’ve done on purpose, but it tends to happen because we always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us. If a song is asking for a harder edge, let’s do that,” Gilbert said about his music making process.

 

