Brantley Gilbert’s ‘Fire & Brimstone’ reigns on ‘Billboard”s country albums chart

The Valory Music Co. This week, Brantley Gilbert tops Billboard’s country albums chart for the third time in a row, as Fire & Brimstone debuts at number one.

Brantley’s fifth studio album sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first seven days. Its lead single, “What Happens in a Small Town” with Lindsey Ell, is currently a top-five hit.

The Georgia native’s previous two albums, 2017’s The Devil Don’t Sleep and 2014’s Just As I Am, both debuted at number one as well.

