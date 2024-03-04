96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brantley Gilbert’s going “Off the Rails” on Friday

March 4, 2024 3:05PM CST
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert is set to roll out a new track, “Off the Rails,” on Friday, March 8.

The announcement arrived Monday via Brantley’s socials, alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art.

NEW SONG… OFF THE RAILS… FRIDAY #bgnation #offtherails,” Brantley shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Off the Rails” is also the name of Brantley’s ongoing headlining tour, which includes upcoming stops in Wetumpka, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Canton, Ohio, on March 9, 10 and 21, respectively.

Tickets are available now at brantleygilbert.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Brand New ManBrooks & Dunn
10:36am
World On FireNate Smith
10:29am
Drunk On YouLuke Bryan
10:26am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
10:22am
7 SummersMorgan Wallen
10:18am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At His Bar's Grand Opening
4

Toby Keith Just Had His Biggest Song Sales Week Ever
5

What being a journalist means to me