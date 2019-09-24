      Weather Alert

Brantley Gilbert’s ready to deliver some ‘Fire & Brimstone’ on Broadway for Tootsies’ 59th birthday

Sep 24, 2019 @ 1:51pm

Courtesy of TootsiesYou can think of it as a little Fire & Brimstone on Lower Broadway: Brantley Gilbert will headline Tootsies’ Birthday Bash in downtown Nashville next month.

The celebration of the 59th anniversary of the famed Music City honky tonk will come just a few days after the release of Brantley’s sixth studio album, titled Fire & Brimstone, on October 4.

Jon PardiLee BriceRandy HouserTerri ClarkMontgomery GentryDarryl Worley and newcomer Payton Smith are also set to play the free concert.

The music’s set to begin around noon on Wednesday, October 9, on a stage that’ll be set up between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on Broadway.

