Brantley Gilbert’s ready to “Fire’t Up” on tour in 2020

ABC/Image Group LA Brantley Gilbert is planning to Fire’t Up next year on tour.

He’ll kick off his 2020 trek January 23 in London, Ontario, with Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and newcomer Brandon Lay joining him for the dates.

“Fire’t Up” is the latest preview track from his fifth studio album, Fire & Brimstone, which comes out October 4.

“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” Brantley says.

“We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love,” he adds, “but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.”

Tickets for the 34-city trek go on sale next Friday.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Brantley Gilbert’s Fire’t Up Tour, with Dylan Scott opening all the dates until April 16, when Chase Rice takes over:

1/23 — London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

1/24 — Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Centre

1/25 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort

1/30 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

1/31 — Highlands Heights, KY, BB&T Arena

2/1 — Salem, VA, Salem Civic Center

2/6 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

2/7 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

2/8 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

2/13 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

2/14 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

2/15 — Chattanooga, TN, McKenzie Arena at UTC

2/20 — Evansville, IN, The Ford Center

2/21 — North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

2/22 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

2/27 — Toledo, OH, Huntington Center

2/28 — Youngstown, OH, Covelli Centre

2/29 — Pikeville, KY, Appalachian Wireless Arena

3/19 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

3/20 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

3/21 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

3/26 — Ontario, CA, Citizens Business Bank Arena

3/27 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

3/28 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

4/16 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

4/17 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

4/18 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

4/23 — Florence, SC, Florence Civic Center

4/24 — Charleston, WV, Charleston Civic Center

4/25 — Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Coliseum

4/30 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

5/1 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

5/2 — Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

5/8 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

