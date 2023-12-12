96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brantley Gilbert’s ready to go Off The Rails

December 12, 2023 12:15PM CST
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert has announced his Off The Rails Tour 2024.

The “Bottoms Up” hitmaker’s headlining trek kicks off February 9 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and will hit Canton, Ohio; Scottsdale, Arizona; Ashland, Kentucky, and more.

Dylan MarloweStruggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open for Brantley on select dates.

“I can’t wait to hit the road and give BG Nation a taste of how we’ve been amping things up for the Off The Rails Tour,” shares Brantley. “I’m a big fan of all the guys joining us, so I’m really looking forward to what they’ll bring to the whole show.”

Presale begins Tuesday, December 12, at noon local time. General sale starts Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit brantleygilbert.com.

Brantley’s latest album is 2022’s So Help Me God, which spawned the singles “The Worst Country Song of All Time” featuring Toby Keith and HARDY, and the Blake Shelton and Vince Gill-assisted “Heaven By Then.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Brantley Gilbert’s ready to go Off The Rails appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
5:12pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
5:08pm
Dont BlinkKenny Chesney
5:04pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
5:01pm
Good TimeNiko Moon
4:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself
2

What Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2023?
3

Musical Nostalgia Unboxed: Jock Bartley Unplugged on 'Friends and Family'
4

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night
5

Flags in Lubbock to be Lowered to Half-Staff Monday in Honor of Matt Dawson