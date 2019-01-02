Breaking: Georgia Bulldog is Sueing BEVO “For All He’s Got”

Even though my headline couldn’t be further from the truth, it’s still funny. There is no lawsuit, just good ole attempted murder of everyone in the path of Uga (the Bulldog). Those horns are sharp. The lady that was taking a pic of Uga almost took a horn through the back of the head! Seriously, it was close. Calling all millennial’s and…people from Austin! I have a proposal and it’s right up your alley! Please put together a petition to have BEVO relieved from his duties as mascot for the University of Texas. I must read as follows:

To Whom It May Concern, I FEEL that it is now unsafe to attend team sports events. It nauseates me to think about this animal being on the field in the first place. Every time I walk into the stadium I smell cow feces. Ugh. It’s so gross. I FEEL that it is time for BEVO to do what is right and resign. He is a role model and should not be picking fights with other professionals. Thank you, Concerned Millennial/Person from Austin

It must be extremely close to the above example for them to believe it’s a local hipster from Austin that happens to go to football games.