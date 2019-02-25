Breaking: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty

If convicted, R. Kelly faces up to 70 years in prison. R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as part of four separate indictments.

New allegations around the singer popped up this month from four women, three of whom were underage when they were allegedly abused by the singer. This time around, there are multiple pieces of evidence including VHS tapes that appear to show the singer and a young girl, both of whom make repeated references to a 14-year-old body part. There is also new DNA evidence, including a T-shirt that positively matched with the singer. Lawyer Michael Avenatti says he has acquired a second tape that he’s submitting to prosecutors and is working on acquiring a third.

Kelly is in Cook County Jail in Chicago unable to post 10 percent of his million-dollar bail. (Chicago Tribune) He is having financial trouble as it is. Six figures owed in back child support.

The singer’s lawyers have suggested that his accusers are just looking for a payday, and claimed that consent isn’t an issue for a rock star like Kelly. The singer’s lawyers have also said that they think all of the victims are lying. Keep in mind that they have video evidence of everything.