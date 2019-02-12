Breast Cancer Survivor Donates 250 Bras To Those In Need

77-year-old Mary Frances Duggan, beat breast cancer and was so thankful for the medical care she received that she wanted to give back.

So, she called a few friends, asking them to donate bras to the needy.

Mary hoped to get 100 bras and was surprised when her friends called other friends, which led to 250 bras being donated.

With the help of her husband of 55 years and her three daughters, Mary ended up delivering the bras to a charity that helps women.

Still thankful about the support she received from the doctors and nurses she met along the way, Mary now is also thankful for the support she received from the community and is happy to know her charity efforts are helping those less fortunate.