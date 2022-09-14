Breland’s Thomas Rhett collab got a very important seal of approval — from TR’s kids

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for BRELAND

Breland and Thomas Rhett join forces on the boppy, gospel-inspired duet “Praise the Lord,” a song that is one of several mega-watt duets on Breland’s just-released Cross Country album.

The duet sounds effortless, but Breland tells Billboard that getting Thomas on the song was actually a fairly involved process: It took “six to eight months” for the song to reach its completed form.

But T.R. — who also penned a verse on “Praise the Lord” — was sold on the collaboration from the get-go because the song got a very important seal of approval. “His family loved it and his kids were listening to it a lot,” Breland remembers.

“He was like, ‘Hey, that’s all the confirmation I need. If my kids love it, I’m in,’” the singer goes on to say.

It’s no surprise that Thomas’ four young daughters are big fans of the song: It includes a shoutout to them on one verse, in which T.R. sings, “Praise the Lord for my three babies and the one that’s one the way.” (At the time, his youngest child, Lillie Carolina, hadn’t yet been born.)

Cross Country, Breland’s much-anticipated full-length debut, arrived last Friday.

