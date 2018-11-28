Brett Eldredge is ready to “Glow” with multiple TV appearances and holiday concerts this Christmas season
Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleIf you enjoy seeing Brett Eldredge sing a Christmas tune, it’s time to either clear your calendar or program your DVR.

The Illinois native kicks off three high-profile TV appearances on Wednesday on Christmas in Rockefeller Center at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Brett’s promoting the new expanded edition of his holiday album, Glow, which came out in October.

Then on Thursday, Eldredge teams up with pop star Meghan Trainor to do their version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Brett will be back on ABC on Monday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET, for the premiere of the annual CMA Country Christmas special.

This Thursday, the “Love Someone” hitmaker also kicks off his five-show Glow LIVE tour in Windsor, Canada. He’ll do concerts in Chicago, New York and Nashville before the holiday season ends.

