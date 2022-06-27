      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge serenades nephew with one of his biggest hits

Jun 27, 2022 @ 2:39pm

Brett Eldredge has found the ideal way to soothe a baby. 

The “Lose My Mind” hitmaker is now an uncle, and he’s communicating with his new nephew through song. Brett shared an adorable video that shows him serenading the baby boy with an a capella rendition of his hit “Mean To Me.” The country star cradles the baby in his hands, swaying and smiling as he softly sings, “If falling’s how you feel/And perfect is what you see/Then I’d be what you mean to me.”

“Life update…I’m an uncle now and I’m here to spoil this lil guy and sing away all the hiccups,” Brett writes alongside the sweet video, the tiny baby staring up at him while he sings.  

“Mean to Me” is the final single released off Brett’s debut album, Bring You Back. It reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2015. 

Brett released his new album, Songs About You, on June 17. 

Monday, June 27th, 2022
