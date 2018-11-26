Brett Eldredge Takes On Queen

Brett Eldredge did a take on Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” for an exercise bike commercial and I think he did a great job! Brett Eldrege is a great singer because of his sound, not his vocal abilities. Does that make any sense…at all? Either way, I’ll explain. He doesn’t really sound like he was influence by anyone. A “one of a kind sound” if ya will. Also he sings the way he talks. It basically sounds the same. He’s not hittin’ the high notes. Just stayin’ in his own lane and little love to the king. Check that. A little love to the Queen…Freddy Mercury.