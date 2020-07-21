Brett Eldredge takes ‘Sunday Drive’ to top of the country chart
Greg NoireBrett Eldredge is cruising to the top of the country charts with his new album, Sunday Drive.
The project has debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, marking his fifth album to reach the top five on the chart, following in the footsteps of his self-titled fourth album, his holiday album Glow, 2015’s Illinois, and his debut, Bring You Back.
The introspective project found Brett returning to his roots in his hometown of Paris, Illinois and going so far as to retire his smart phone in exchange for a flip phone in order to disconnect from the fast-paced world.
Sunday Drive features lead single “Gabrielle” and was co-produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, who also produced Kacey Musgraves‘ Grammy-winning Golden Hour.
Brett has also released a documentary taking fans inside the album-making process.
“As [my manager John] and I dove into this whole deeper side of who I am as an artist, who I am as a person makes me who I am as that artist,” Brett remarks of the project. “Even in my own life, to come back and find that and to show it to others… that’s something that is gold.”
By Cillea Houghton
