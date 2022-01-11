      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge teases song he wrote while “overwhelmed with life”

Jan 11, 2022 @ 10:22am

Disney/Kent Phillips

Brett Eldredge is turning his anxiety into song. 

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to share a clip of a song he has in the works that woke him up in the middle of the night. 

Poised at the piano, Brett offers a raw rendition of the chorus where he begs for the “drama” and “shame” to be lifted from his life, with a longing to return to a simpler time, detailed by the smell of old church pews, baseball games with his brother, and barefoot summers. 

“I want that back,” he confesses in the final line of the chorus. 

“I wrote this chorus at 3:30am one night when I was overwhelmed with life,” Brett reveals to fans in the caption. “Give it a listen and tell me what ya think!” 

Fans didn’t hold back with their approval, with one commenting, “Lyrics hit me in my feels. The simplicity of what life should be!” while another shares, “Love it! Very creative and appropriate for these crazy times we are living in!”

The untitled work in progress follows Brett’s latest release, “Holy Water.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
2022 Box Office Predictions
Yellowstone' Season 4 Finale Smashes Ratings Records
Complete Effort Powers Lady Raiders to Victory Over No. 9 Texas
Maddie & Tae let love shine through on “Strangers,” their new song off 'Through the Madness Vol. 1'
Reba returns to 'Young Sheldon,' as she dreams of a mini-reunion of her own beloved sitcom
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On