Brett Young celebrates release of children's book, 'Love You, Little Lady'

Aug 24, 2021 @ 4:09pm

With the arrival of his new baby book, Love You Little Lady, Brett Young has a special offer for fans. 

Coinciding with the book’s release on Tuesday, the country crooner has teamed up with Vera Bradley and Tommy Nelson Books to offer the “Love, You Little Lady Baby Shower Bundle” contest where fans can enter to win a baby bundle that includes a robe, slippers and travel bag for mom, a monogrammed bag, a “Little Lady” bib and other items for baby.

The bundle also includes some of Brett and his wife Taylor‘s favorite items, including a baby monitor, sound machine, pajama set and other goodies. The contest runs through September 1. 

Brett wrote the book based on the lyrics to his #1 song, “Lady,” which was inspired by his wife and their nearly two-year-old daughter, Presley. “I hope you all love it as much as we loved writing it,” Brett shares about Love You, Little Lady on Twitter

The couple welcomed second daughter Rowan Marie in July. 

Brett will release Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days on September 3, days before launching his The Weekends Tour on September 11 in Texas.

