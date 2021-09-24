      Weather Alert

Brett Young enlists his friends to help create his first Christmas album

Sep 24, 2021 @ 8:54am

BMLG Records

Brett Young is doing his part to help usher in the holiday. The father of two just announced his very first Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, featuring an all-star cast of guest collaborators including Colbie CaillatSam FischerDann HuffDarius RuckerMaddie & TaeChris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to make a Christmas album one day, it was just a matter of figuring out how I could do something a little bit different,” Brett says of the project. “We tapped into an old school, lo-fi sound with ‘Silver Bells,’ and knew we had the blueprint for a full album.”

Brett’s eclectic list of guests is what he believes makes the project stand out. “It means the world that so many incredible artists who I respect were open to singing with me on the project… we don’t take the title ‘Brett Young and Friends’ lightly,” he adds.

Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics will be released on October 22.

