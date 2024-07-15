96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brett Young readies “Goodnight Into Good Morning” for Friday

July 15, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Share
Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Brett Young‘s dropping a new track, “Goodnight Into Good Morning,” on Friday.

The news arrived Monday on Brett’s social platform X, alongside a teaser clip of the romantic ode.

“‘Tonight is feeling like the kinda night that turns GOODNIGHT INTO GOOD MORNING’ // New song out FRIDAY!” Brett announced while quoting a lyric from his track.

Brett’s currently in the top 25 of the country charts with “Dance With You,” the lead single from his latest album, Across The Sheets.

“Goodnight Into Good Morning” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

When She Says BabyJason Aldean
6:58pm
Think I'M In Love With YouChris Stapleton
6:54pm
HurricaneLuke Combs
6:51pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Miles On ItKane Brown
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
2

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
3

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
4

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing