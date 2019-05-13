Brett Young Teams Up With Lady Antebellum By mudflap | May 13, 2019 @ 8:13 AM In a new duet recording of the hit “Here Tonight.” The song, which Kelley helped write, was the lead single from Young’s second album Ticket to L.A. and reached Number One on the Country Airplay chart. 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Red Raiders in Contention at Myrtle Beach Regional Cinema Replaces Seats With Beds Red Raider Softball Will Dance at Baton Rouge Regional Daughter Donates Kidney To Mom