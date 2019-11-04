Brett Young to open new “Chapters” on the road next year

BMLG RecordsBrett Young will be writing some new “Chapters” on tour in 2020.

The California native will launch The Chapters Tour, named for a track on his Ticket to L.A. album, January 30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Matt Ferranti, who’s been in Brett’s band, will open the concerts.

“I’m so excited about The Chapter Tour for so many reasons,” Brett says. “Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been working on for them.”

“They’re definitely in for some surprises!” he adds.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Brett Young’s The Chapters Tour, with tickets going on sale this Friday:

1/30 — Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium

1/31 — Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theater

2/1 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

2/6 — Evansville, IN, Old National Events Plaza

2/7 — St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

2/8 — Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center

2/14 — Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena

2/15 — Newark, DE, Bob Carpenter Center

2/27 — Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theatre

2/28 — Mankato, MN, Mankato Civic Center

2/29 — Brookings, SD, Swiftel Center

3/26 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall

3/27 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

4/16 — Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/17 — Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

4/18 — Charlottesville, VA, Sprint Pavilion

4/25 — Las Vegas, NV, Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

4/26 — Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater

5/1 — San Luis Obispo, CA, Avila Beach Resort

5/4 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

5/7 — Edmonton, AB, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

5/8 — Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Event Centre

5/9 — Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.