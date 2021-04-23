      Weather Alert

Brett Young unveils a new single and announces his next project, 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days'

Apr 23, 2021 @ 10:30am

Brett Young has spent the week teasing the release of his new song, “Not Yet,” and he finally delivered — but that’s not all. The singer on Friday also announced his next project, an eight-track collection called Weekends Look a Little Different These Days.

A flirty look back at the early days of a relationship, “Not Yet” paints a vivid picture of a couple hoping to hold on to every special moment together.

“I know the stars are gonna leave us the later it gets / I know the moon is gonna disappear into the West / I know the sun is gonna come and steal your silhouette / But not yet…” Brett sings in the first chorus.

“Not Yet” is the leading single from Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which also includes Brett’s chart-topping hit, “Lady,” as well as another previously-released tune, “You Got Away with It.”

“It’s hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone,” says Brett. “With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important to me to pick the right ones to reflect where I am right now.”

The collection will be out in full June 4, but it’s available for pre-order now. Here’s the track list:

“Weekends Look a Little Different These Days”
“Lady”
“This”
“Dear Me”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Not Yet”
“You Got Away with It”
“You Didn’t”

