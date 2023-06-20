Brett Young wants to “Dance With You” on the road

Brett Young has announced his new Dance With You Tour.

The 12-date trek kicks off September 14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with stops in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bakersfield, California; and Las Vegas, before concluding in Tacoma, Washington, on October 14.

Country newcomer Griffen Palmer and pop singer/songwriter Jake Scott will open on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to access the presale on Thursday, June 22, visit Brett’s website.

“Dance With You” will be Brett’s next single on country radio.

