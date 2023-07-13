96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brett Young’s dropping a new song, “Let Go Too Soon”

July 13, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder

Brett Young‘s releasing a new song titled “Let Go Too Soon” on Friday, July 21.

“Did we #LetGoTooSoon? // NEW song out July 21st!! // We’ve been playing this one out on the road and y’all have been begging for us to put it out. Excited for it to finally be released!” Brett shared on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the uptempo track.

“Let Go Too Soon” will be the latest preview of Brett’s upcoming album, Across The Streets. Due out August 4, the eight-song project will include the previously released “Back To Jesus” and Brett’s new single, “Dance With You.”

Presave “Let Go Too Soon” now.

