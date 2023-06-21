96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brett Young’s got a new love song coming Friday

June 21, 2023 12:30PM CDT
David A. Smith/Getty Images

Brett Young‘s dropping a new song, “Back to Jesus,” on Friday, June 23.

The announcement arrived via Brett’s TikTok, alongside a preview clip of his upcoming song. 

“Sometimes you find that person that is so undeniably good for you that in many ways, it feels like they saved your life. That’s what ‘Back to Jesus’ is all about,” Brett captions the video.

Hear a snippet of “Back to Jesus” on Brett’s TikTok and presave the song now.

While you wait, be sure to grab presale tickets to Brett’s upcoming Dance With You Tour on Thursday, June 22, via his website, before the general sale on Friday, June 23.

