Brett Young’s releasing a new love song soon

Brett Young‘s dropping a new song, “Dance With You,” on April 14.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Brett says, “I always imagined that my first dance at my wedding would be with the only person I would slow dance with for the rest of my life. It was true for me. Call me a hopeless romantic, but I love stories about dreams coming true.”

Brett’s latest project is 2021’s Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. The eight-track set includes the singles “Lady” and “You Didn’t.”

Brett is currently on the road for his 5 Tour 3, 2, 1 trek with openers Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke. Brett and Ashley also collaborated on a wedding version of Ashley’s “Never Til Now” in February.

Presave “Dance With You” now.

