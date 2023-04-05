96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brett Young’s releasing a new love song soon

April 5, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Share
Michael Chang / Contributor

Brett Young‘s dropping a new song, “Dance With You,” on April 14.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Brett says, “I always imagined that my first dance at my wedding would be with the only person I would slow dance with for the rest of my life. It was true for me. Call me a hopeless romantic, but I love stories about dreams coming true.”

Brett’s latest project is 2021’s Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. The eight-track set includes the singles “Lady” and “You Didn’t.” 

Brett is currently on the road for his 5 Tour 3, 2, 1 trek with openers Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke. Brett and Ashley also collaborated on a wedding version of Ashley’s “Never Til Now” in February.

Presave “Dance With You” now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Uncorked Returns Saturday from 1-6 @ American Windmill Museum
4

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?
5

Carly Pearce Is #1 At Country Radio With 'What He Didn't Do'