Brett Young’s “You Didn’t” is fast becoming a fan favorite at live shows

April 26, 2023 5:00AM CDT
With “You Didn’t” approaching the top five on the country charts, Brett Young says he’s grateful for the song’s growing success despite its long, record-breaking tenure on the charts.

“‘You Didn’t’ is setting all kind of weird records, huh?” Brett remarks. “I mean, it’s something like 2 1/2 months longer than any country song has ever continued to climb the country chart. It’s just crazy. I love that song.”

With the radio airplay “You Didn’t” has had, Brett’s also realized how it’s connecting with fans at live shows, sometimes more than his past chart-toppers.

“‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ was always the loudest song at every show, in terms of fan sing-back and response,” he notes. “‘You Didn’t’ is trumping that every single night right now at, like, I think 75 weeks or something like that. It’s just been out forever.”

“You Didn’t” is currently number seven and rising on the country charts. The track is off 2021’s Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which includes its number-one lead single, “Lady.” 

