Lubbock’s Brewed Awakening is open and ready to serve! Brewed Awakening is a coffee lounge that offers fresh pressed juice, small prepped cuisines, an art gallery, party room, and more!

Drink items include matches and lattes, and food items include breakfast burritos and bagels.

For more, visit Brewed Awakening’s Instagram here.

Brewed Awakening is located at 1021 off University.