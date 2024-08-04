96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian and Kelly Estes on Bitcoin’s Ethical Landscape

August 4, 2024 3:46PM CDT
Are you curious about the ethical and financial intricacies of Bitcoin? Our latest episode features an in-depth conversation with Brian and Kelly Estes, the husband/wife duo behind the film “God Bless Bitcoin.” Do you understand the complexities of our financial systems and the role Bitcoin plays in them?

Bitcoin has been a hot topic for years, but many people still don’t fully grasp how it works. What’s the potential impact on global finance? Brian and Kelly Estes aim to demystify Bitcoin and explain its ethical and financial implications. Let’s find out more Beyond the Mic with Brian and Kelly Estes.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

