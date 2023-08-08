96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian Kelley brings “See You Next Summer” to ‘GMA’

August 8, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Brian Kelley made his solo television performance debut on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8.

While on the show, he performed his romantic single “See You Next Summer” with his band against a beach backdrop.

“See You Next Summer” arrived in May and serves as the former Florida Georgia Line singer’s debut solo radio single with Big Machine Records.

“When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” Brian shares of the buoyant track. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

“See You Next Summer” is #33 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
7:15am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:58am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:50am
Beers On MeDierks Bentley Breland Hardy
6:47am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:39am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
5

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill