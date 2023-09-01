96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian Kelley drops nostalgic “Dirt Cheap”

September 1, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley has released a brand new song, “Dirt Cheap.”

Penned by Seth EnnisWyatt McCubbin and Andy Sheridan, the track is one Brian says he “had to record” as soon as he heard it.

“It reminded me of some of my favorite country songs growing up that really pull at your heartstrings. As much as I love the beach, I love the country too,” shares Brian. “This song matches and meets me where I’m at in life currently. I’m working hard, so in love with my wife Brittney, and always keeping my eyes peeled for the perfect ‘Dirt Cheap’ property of our own.”

“I am so thankful this song landed in my world, and I hope it resonates with those who hear it just like it did with me,” he adds.

“Dirt Cheap” is the follow-up release to Brian’s single “See You Next Summer,” which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Brian’s new Florida restaurant, Papa Surf Burger Bar, is open now. For more information and to preview its menu, visit papasurf.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take Your TimeSam Hunt
4:57pm
We Didnt Have MuchJustin Moore
4:54pm
Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
4:51pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
4:47pm
Somewhere Down In TexasGeorge Strait
4:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

From Cobra Kai to Culinary Adventures: Inside Dan Ahdoot's Journey
3

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
4

New Show Announcements Including Classic Cinema Series + Del Castillo Saturday Nite!
5

Radio Challenges & Insights: Rick Springfield Speaks Out