Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line to produce new musical

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is stepping into the world of theatre.

Variety reports that Kelley will serve as co-producer of a new musical, titled May We All, that tells the story of an aspiring country singer who returns home after trying to make it in Nashville, “ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams,” as described in a statement.

The musical will feature several hit songs by a range of country acts spanning generations, from Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, to Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Duos and groups such as FGL, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Alison Krauss & Union Station will also have songs included in the production.

“I love building, love creating, love being surrounded by an amazing team, and have found endless inspiration in the fact that I can use my voice in any interest that I have,” Brian says. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who’ve inspired me. Can’t wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond.”

May We All is written by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson. Troy is a former Broadway star who appeared in The Drowsy Chaperone, which won multiple Tony Awards in 2006, while Todd was one of the producers of the original production of The Color Purple on Broadway.

May We All is set to go into production at Memphis’ Playhouse on the Square in fall 2020, with an anticipated premiere in Nashville in 2021.

